MILLINOCKET, Maine - Maine game wardens are looking for a missing woman whose car was found in the middle of a road with its lights on in Baxter State Park.

Wardens say 52-year-old Nancy Michaud planned to hike in the Mount Katahdin region on Sunday.



Officials say her 2012 Nissan Sentra drove through the Caribou North Maine Woods entrance.



WLBZ-TV reports that her daughter said the car was found Sunday evening in the middle of the road with lights on, "and no one around.''