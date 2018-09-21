Maine's Annual Common Ground Country Fair Opens

UNITY, Maine - Maine's rural living fair is getting started for lovers of organic agriculture, whether they're looking to learn how to raise goats or get the most out of their compost.

The Common Ground Country Fair starts on Friday in Unity and runs through the weekend. Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association puts on the event, which has been a tradition in Maine for more than 40 years.



The event includes demonstrations on all facets of sustainability, farming, gardening and resourceful living. There are seminars on everything from how to care for heritage breeds of pigs to how to adeptly wield a European scythe.