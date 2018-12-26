Mills' Election As Governor Voted Maine's Top Story In 2018

PORTLAND, Maine - The election of a Democrat who vowed to reverse many of the policies championed by Republican Gov. Paul LePage is the top story of 2018 in Maine.

Janet Mills, Maine's attorney general, will become the first woman to serve as the state's governor.



Other stories voted into the top five were the use of ranked-choice voting in statewide primaries and congressional races and Republican Sen. Susan Collins' vote for a Supreme Court nominee.



Also chosen were the deaths of two girls that led to reforms in Maine's child protection system and the first killing of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty in 30 years.



The stories were selected by The Associated Press and its member news organizations in Maine.