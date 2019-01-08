New Maine Attorney General Takes Oath Of Office

The state of Maine has a new attorney general.

Aaron Frey took the oath of office on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Maine House Chambers. He says among his priorities are combating Maine’s opioid epidemic, building stronger relations with Maine’s Wabanaki tribes and protecting the state from harmful actions taken by the federal government.

In addition to having a private law practice in Bangor, Frey served three terms in the Maine House of Representatives as a Democrat.

Frey becomes the state’s 58th attorney general as he takes over the position that had been held by Gov. Janet Mills.