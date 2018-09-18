NH Residents Rescued From Flooding Caused By Flo's Remnants

DERRY, N.H. - A deluge from the remnants of Hurricane Florence has flooded parts of New Hampshire, forcing firefighters to rescue several people.

In Derry, Fire Chief Chief Mike Gagnon said seven people were rescued by boat Tuesday after water rose 5 to 6 feet outside several small businesses in an industrial area. He said eight others were assisted to higher ground, and about 15 cars were flooded.



National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Legro the rain was fast and furious, with more than 5 inches falling in Auburn in six hours. He said the worst of the rain was over by midday.



The death toll from the storm is at least 32 in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina. The hurricane made landfall late last week in the Carolinas.