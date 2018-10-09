Tilt-Rotor Aircraft Draw Attention In Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - A military aircraft that looks like a cross between a helicopter and an airplane has drawn attention in Portland, Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports two Osprey aircraft landed at the Northeast Air terminal at Portland International Jetport over the weekend.



The Bell Boeing aircraft have tilt rotors so they can take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, but they fly like a fixed-wing aircraft. They are used by the Marines, Navy and Air Force.



South Portland resident Stanley Jordan says he was "astonished to see them up in Maine.''



Northeast Air line manager Dexter Tatum says Ospreys sometimes land in Portland to refuel before exercises or other missions.



One Marine from Bethel was killed last year when an Osprey crashed during a training mission near Australia.