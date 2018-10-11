Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures Screenings

The WILD KRATTS have an all-new Halloween special and to celebrate, Maine Public Television is hosting two FREE preview screenings for PBS kids and their families!

SCREENING ONE: Sunday, October 21 in Bangor

Join us at the Maine Discovery Museum (74 Main Street in Bangor) on Sunday, October 21 at 10 am for a morning of Halloween activities and a special screening of the movie! Kids are invited to come in their Halloween costume or dressed as their favorite PBS Kids character. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited so please reserve your tickets in advance by following this LINK.

SCREENING TWO: October 28 in Portland

Join us at Port City Music Hall (504 Congress Street in Portland) on Sunday, October 28 at 10 am for a morning of Halloween activities and a sneak preview of Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures! Kids are invited to come in in their Halloween costume or dressed as their favorite PBS Kids character. The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited so please reserve your tickets in advance by following this LINK.