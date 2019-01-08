Wintry 1-2 Punch Being Delivered To New England

The first part of a wintry one-two punch is going to create a messy commute across northern New England.

The National Weather Service said a storm that's hitting Tuesday won't pack a ton of snow but will still create a mess for morning commuters in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Meteorologist Eric Schwibs said the snow will turn to rain on the coast and in southern areas, but that it'll be an all-snow event farther inland.



The second part hits Wednesday. He said Wednesday will bring a new weather front that starts as rain and transforms to snow in time for the evening commute.