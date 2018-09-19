Monday, September 24 at 2:00 pm

Global Erosion of Trust: The End of Authority

Many forces continue to undermine democratic institutions worldwide; Russian interference in elections here and in Europe, the rise in fake news, and a decline in citizen trust worldwide. In this first of a three-part series, we'll look at the global erosion of trust. Forces that once helped knit societies together, truth, legitimacy and expertise, now threaten to eat away at its very fabric.

Speakers:

Jennifer Kavanagh, political scientist at the RAND Corporation and co-author of “Truth Decay”

Tom Nichols, professor at the US Naval War college, and author of “The Death of Expertise”

Moderator:

Ray Suarez, former senior correspondent for the PBS NewsHour and host of NPR's "Talk of the Nation"

To listen to the audio of “Global Erosion of Trust: The End of Authority” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.