Thursday, September 27 at 2:00 pm

Displacement, Conflict, and Populism: The Geopolitical Impact of Climate Change

In this first part of a 3-part series on climate change, we look at the connection between global warming and world refugee flows. Climate change could displace as many as one billion people by 2050, according to the UN. In countries like the US, where both the status of refugees and the validity of climate change are hotly contested issues, what will that mean for climate change refugees?

Speakers:

Tom Friedman, NY Times Columnist

Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia

Luis Alberto Moreno, President of the Inter-American Development Bank

Heidi Cullen, Director of Communications at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

Moderator:

Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour

To listen to the audio of “Displacement, Conflict, and Populism: The Geopolitical Impact of Climate Change” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.