Thursday, September 27 at 2:00 pm
Displacement, Conflict, and Populism: The Geopolitical Impact of Climate Change
In this first part of a 3-part series on climate change, we look at the connection between global warming and world refugee flows. Climate change could displace as many as one billion people by 2050, according to the UN. In countries like the US, where both the status of refugees and the validity of climate change are hotly contested issues, what will that mean for climate change refugees?
Speakers:
- Tom Friedman, NY Times Columnist
- Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia
- Luis Alberto Moreno, President of the Inter-American Development Bank
- Heidi Cullen, Director of Communications at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
Moderator:
- Ray Suarez, former chief national correspondent for PBS NewsHour
To listen to the audio of “Displacement, Conflict, and Populism: The Geopolitical Impact of Climate Change” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.