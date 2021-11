An icon in the world music scene reunites and releases the first new recording in over a decade. Senegal's Orchestra Baobab had been on a 15-year hiatus, and now they're making a splash with their first tour of the United States. Banning Eyre reports. Orchestra Baobob, Specialist in All Styles Nonesuch ASIN: B00006JIAP Orchestra Baobob, Pirates Choice Nonesuch ASIN: B00005UPF7

Copyright 2002 NPR