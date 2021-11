NPR's Jack Speer reports the stock market managed to break a five-day losing streak today, but it wasn't a big gain. Over the past week, the market rally that began with the New Year has mostly disappeared... and the major indexes are back near where they were on Jan. 1. The U.S. economy has also run into trouble. After growing at a decent pace during much of last year, the recovery faltered in the fourth quarter. Many economists are revising their forecasts for 2003.

