British Embassy Apologizes For Humorous Tweet About Burning The White House

So much for water under the bridge: The British Embassy in the United States is apologizing for a tweet on Sunday in which it jokingly referred to the burning of the White House 200 years ago by the British.

Here's the original tweet:

Commemorating the 200th anniversary of burning the White House. Only sparklers this time! pic.twitter.com/QIDBQTBmmL — British Embassy Washington D.C. (@UKinUSA) August 24, 2014

Marie Harf, a deputy spokesperson for the State Department, acknowledged shortly thereafter that "#itsComplicated."

But after a barrage of tweets questioning the taste of the original tweet, the British Embassy issued an apology:

Apologies for earlier Tweet. We meant to mark an event in history & celebrate our strong friendship today http://t.co/gs3heJDMzt — British Embassy Washington D.C. (@UKinUSA) August 25, 2014

We'd go into the history of all of this, but our colleagues at All Things Considered did a spectacular job of that last week. Listen:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.