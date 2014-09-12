Convicted School Shooter Apprehended After Ohio Prison Break

Updated at 11 a.m. ET

T.J. Lane, who was convicted of killing three high school students two years ago, is back in custody nearly six hours after he and two other inmates escaped Thursday night from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio.

A massive manhunt was conducted for 19-year-old Lane and 45-year-old Clifford Earl Opperud. Another escapee was apprehended earlier.

The Associated Press reports the prisoners climbed over a fence to escape and that Lane was "caught only about 100 yards from the prison by two state troopers at 1:20 a.m. Friday."

Opperud was captured about three hours after Lane was found.

The news service added that authorities wouldn't say whether the three inmates planned their escapes together. A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections said Lane did not resist when troopers found him.

In February 2012, Lane killed three students during a shooting spree at Chardon High School, which is about 30 miles outside Cleveland. Two other students were wounded.

Lane is serving three consecutive life sentences.

During his 18 months in prison, Lane has been disciplined seven times, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper.

Chardon School District officials have canceled Friday classes.

