Former 'SNL' Cast Member Jan Hooks Dies At 57

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The comedian Jan Hooks died yesterday. She was 57 - far too soon. Yet there is no other way to say goodbye to a comedian than to laugh.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

She made millions laugh on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," spoofing the likes of Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton and scandal-prone televangelist wife Tammy Faye Bakker.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

JAN HOOKS: (As Tammy Faye Bakker) That's when I got addicted to all manner of blue pills. And I hallucinated cats on the ceiling. I did, didn't I, honey? And sometimes their hands would vaporize and explode and...

INSKEEP: That was Jan Hooks on "Saturday Night Live." And here she is on NBC's "30 Rock" playing a stage mother from hell.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "30 ROCK")

HOOKS: (As Verna Maroney) This show will have laughter, tears, topless arguments, infections caused by jacuzzi water.

ALEC BALDWIN: (As Jack Donaghy) I knew it. I knew you had something up your sleeve besides a tattoo with, let me guess...

HOOKS: (As Verna Maroney) It's a mermaid doing it with Captain Morgan.

MARTIN: Maybe her most famous role was as part of an "SNL" lounge act, "the Sweeney Sisters." Once, they serenaded the singer Paul Simon.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

HOOKS: (As Candy Sweeney) We couldn't resist cooking up a little something for you, Paul.

NORA DUNN: (As Julia Sweeney) And I've got to confess, we're not gourmets.

SWEENEY SISTERS: (Singing) And here's to you, Mrs. Robinson. Jesus loves you more than you will know, oh, oh, oh.

INSKEEP: Jan Hooks played characters different from herself and made people laugh, pulling them away, for a moment, from their troubles.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

SWEENEY SISTERS: (Singing) Joltin' Joe has left and gone away, hey, hey, hey.

HOOKS: (Singing) Hey, hey, hey. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.