Ferguson Anxiously Awaits Grand Jury Decision On Police Shooting

Local and national leaders are urging calm as a grand jury in Clayton, Missouri, prepares to decide whether to bring charges against the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown in August.

Yamiche Alcindor, national reporter for USA Today joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about how the city is bracing for the decision of whether Darren Wilson will face charges and the reaction to that decision.

Guest

Yamiche Alcindor, national breaking news reporter for USA Today. She tweets @Yamiche.

