Ferguson Anxiously Awaits Grand Jury Decision On Police Shooting

Published November 24, 2014 at 1:10 PM EST
Barricades line the exterior of the Buzz Westfall Justice Center where a grand jury is expected to convene Monday to consider possible charges against the police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Clayton, Mo. Ferguson and the St. Louis region are on edge in anticipation of the announcement by a grand jury whether to criminally charge Officer Darren Wilson in the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown.(David Goldman/AP)
Local and national leaders are urging calm as a grand jury in Clayton, Missouri, prepares to decide whether to bring charges against the Ferguson police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown in August.

Yamiche Alcindor, national reporter for USA Today joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about how the city is bracing for the decision of whether Darren Wilson will face charges and the reaction to that decision.

