Tesla Battery Factory Could Be A Boon For Nevada

Tesla Motors recently chose Nevada for its massive battery factory in exchange for one of the biggest incentives packages in recent history. The factory will be built in a rural area about an hour east of Reno with little infrastructure and years of high unemployment. Small communities are scrambling to prepare for a wave of speculators, businesses and people.

These story first aired on Morning Edition on Dec. 29, 2014.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.