Tuesday is the first day of a public inquiry into the death of former KGB agent and whistleblower Alexander Litvinenko. He was poisoned in London in 2006 with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope. On his deathbed, Litvinenko claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the murder. Alan Cowell of the New York Times talks to Robert Siegel.

