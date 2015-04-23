Pop Quiz: Name That Northeastern Governor

Several governors from New England visited Connecticut on Thursday to talk about regional energy infrastructure challenges.

The governors’ private “energy summit” was hosted by Governor Dannel Malloy at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, and organized by the.

Get to know the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont a little better in this handy quiz.

Vermont Governor Peter Shumlinwas elected to public office at the age of 24, when he was voted onto Putney’s town select board. He later went on to serve in the Vermont state legislature.

New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan lives on the campus of a private school. Her husband, Tom, is the principal of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter. She chose to stay on campus rather than move into the governor’s mansion in Concord.

Maine Governor Paul LePageworked as a short-order cook and dishwasher. Having left behind a poor, violent family environment, he actually lived on the streets for two years at the age of eleven, and was later adopted. Various jobs sustained him and he eventually attended college, where he was a cook and the editor of his school paper.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker was a fan of Meat Loaf and Styx while attending Harvard University. “He was a very, very good air guitar player and he knew all the words to ‘Bat Out of Hell,’” his roommate John Mazzone told The Boston Globe.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo was high school valedictorian when she graduated from LaSalle Academy in Providence. She also earned honors at Harvard and won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University where she earned a doctorate, and later a law degree from Yale.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s partner, Sandra Lee, hosts a show on the Food Network. It’s called “Semi-Homemade Cooking.”

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy struggled to overcome learning and physical disabilities as a child. He was eventually able to graduate Magna Cum Laude from Boston College, and earned a law degree.

