Storms Leave 2 Dead In Arkansas, Another 2 Dead In Texas

(This post was updated at 12:45 p.m. ET.)

A line of strong storms left 2 dead in Nashville, Arkansas, and another two dead in Van, Texas.

CNN reports that Van was badly damaged after the storm system appeared to spawn violent tornadoes. More than 20 people were also injured in that storm. The network reports:

"Warning sirens sounded before the storm hit. Fire Marshall Chuck Allen said early Monday that everyone had been accounted for and that there were no deaths in the town.

"The destruction in Van followed the death of one person a day earlier in Eastland County, Texas.

"Those injured in Van were taken to area hospitals, Allen said. About a third of the town was damaged, he estimated.

"'Damages range from completely destroyed homes, damaged homes, to trees and power lines down,' he said. 'The initial response of emergency responders was to locate and identify any injured individuals.'"

In Arkansas, KSLA-TV reports that two people were killed after a storm raked through a mobile home park.

The station quotes Howard County Sheriff Brian McJunkins saying the two lived in adjoining mobile homes and two others were critically injured.

As we reported, parts of the country have been getting slammed by severe weather for days. What's more, the Weather Channel reports that the threat for severe weather is not over. Forecasters expect severe thunderstorms and perhaps even tornadoes to develop through Monday night from Detroit down to Indianapolis, Nashville and southwest through Shreveport and Houston.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.