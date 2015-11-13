A Kitchen Science Savant Shares His Secrets In 'The Food Lab'
Chef and food writer Kenji Lopez-Alt recently paid a visit to old stomping grounds: the Boston area, home to his alma mater, MIT.
He helped prepare one dinner at Roxy's Grilled Cheese, a small, hip sandwich shop in the Allston neighborhood, to share a recipe from his new book The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.
The dinner featured a double-brined, Korean-inspired fried chicken sandwich. The Roxy cooks spent three days making it, closely following Lopez-Alt's methods for maximizing surface area in the breading and maintaining moisture in the chicken.
The techniques for the recipe can be traced back to Lopez-Alt's love of science. As he writes in The Food Lab, "My grandfather was an organic chemist. My father was a microbiologist and I was a little nerdling." At MIT, Lopez-Alt started off in biology, later switched to architecture, and began working as a chef for the first time at a Mongolian barbecue restaurant.
It was there that he realized how much he loved cooking. "There was a lightbulb moment as soon as I walked in the kitchen and started working," he tells Here & Now. "I love the physical action. I love the whole idea of feeding people and bringing people together over food. I love the craft involved."
But Lopez-Alt had some unanswered questions. Like, "Why do my pancakes taste so bad?" or "Does searing meat really lock the juices in?" After cooking professionally for eight years, Lopez-Alt left the chef's life and began to answer these questions through scientific experimentation as a test cook and editor for Cook's Illustratedand later as a columnist for SeriousEats.com.
In his column on SeriousEats.com, called "The Food Lab," he divulges the detailed findings from these experiments. Here's one you can try at home. Take two identical steaks (or two groups of steaks, if you want some statistical heft) and sear one the traditional way: on a hot pan and then in an oven to finish. Cook the other steak in the oven and then finish it off with a sear. Try them side by side, take their mass, and see which is juicier. Spoiler: Searing after cooking gives you a juicier steak.
Why? Lopez-Alt says it's because searing an already-done steak takes less energy than searing a raw steak. The cooked steak is already hot, and the exterior is already dry. So you don't have to add much more heat to get the steak to brown. That means less time on the pan and less water loss from the inside of the steak.
Other recipes explore the Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction that causes browning when amino acids, or the components of proteins, react with sugars. It happens faster with a slightly higher pH, says Lopez-Alt. You can raise the alkalinity of pancake batter by adding more baking soda. That will give you browner, and better, pancakes, since that Maillard reaction is happening faster, he says.
All this science has led to some other seriously good recipes. In Boston, the double-brined, double-fried, Korean-inspired chicken sandwich was a hit. "It has sex appeal. Delicious," one diner said.
Recipe: Classic Diner-Style Smashed Cheeseburger from The Food Lab
Note: Lopez-Alt's toppings of choice are thinly sliced raw onions, pickles and fry sauce (recipe below), but feel free to use whatever you'd like.
Serves 2 to 4
1 pound freshly ground beef (store-bought or home-ground)
4 soft hamburger buns, preferably Martin's Potato Sandwich Rolls
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Vegetable oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 small onion, finely sliced (optional)
4 deli-cut slices American cheese
Toppings as desired
FRY SAUCE
Go to any burger joint in the Midwest and ask for fry sauce, and you'll get a little tub of pink, creamy goo to dip your fries in or slather on your burger. At its most basic, it's a mix of mayo and ketchup. I like to liven mine up with a few spices and some pickle juice.
Makes about 2/3 cup
1/2 cup mayonnaise, preferably homemade (page 807)
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 tablespoon kosher dill pickle juice
1 teaspoon sugar
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth. The sauce will keep in a covered container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Ultra-Gooey Stovetop Mac 'N' Cheese
If desired, top the mac with toasted bread crumbs just before serving.
Notes: Use a good melting cheese or combination thereof, like American, cheddar, Jack, Fontina, young Swiss, Gruyere, Muenster, young provolone, and/or young Gouda, among others (see "Cheese Chart," pages 717–21). To reheat the pasta, add a few tablespoons of milk to the pan and cook, stirring gently, over medium-low heat until hot.
Serves 4 to 6
1 pound elbow macaroni
Kosher salt
One 12-ounce can evaporated milk
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon Frank's RedHot or other hot sauce
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 pound extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated (see Note above)
8 ounces American cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (see Note above)
1 tablespoon cornstarch
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 4 chunks
STOVETOP MAC 'N' CHEESE WITH HAM AND PEAS
Stir in 1 cup cubed sauteed ham and 1 cup thawed frozen peas along with the milk and cheese mixtures in step 3.
STOVETOP MAC 'N' CHEESE WITH BACON AND PICKLED JALAPEÑOS
Slice 6 strips bacon into 1/2-inch-wide pieces, place in a large skillet with 1/2 cup of water, and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Transfer the bacon and its rendered fat to a small bowl and set aside.
Follow the instructions for Stovetop Mac 'n' Cheese, reducing the butter to 6 tablespoons and stirring in the bacon, with its rendered fat, and 1/4 cup sliced pickled jalapeños along with the milk and cheese mixtures in step 3.
STOVETOP MAC 'N' CHEESE WITH BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER
Stir in 1 cup blanched broccoli florets and 1 cup blanched cauliflower florets along with the milk and cheese mixtures in step 3.
STOVETOP MAC 'N' CHEESE SUPREME PIZZA–STYLE
Replace half of the cheddar cheese with mozzarella. Stir in 1 ounce of Parmesan cheese grated, 8 ounces Italian sausage, cooked and crumbled, 1/4 cup pepperoni cut into 1/2-inch chunks, 4 ounces soppressata or salami, cut into 1/2-inch chunks, 1 cup roughly chopped drained canned tomatoes, 1/4 cup sliced pitted black olives, and 1/4 cup sliced jarred peperoncini, into the finished mac 'n' cheese. Top with chopped basil and drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.
STOVETOP MAC 'N' CHEESE WITH GREEN CHILE AND CHICKEN
Replace the cheddar cheese with pepper Jack. Stir in 2 cups shredded cooked chicken (leftover or rotisserie from the supermarket), one 3 1/2-ounce can chopped green chilies (or 1/2 cup chopped roasted fresh green chilies), and 1 cup salsa verde into the finished mac 'n' cheese. Sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro and scallions.
Extra-Crunchy Southern Fried Chicken
Serves 4
2 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup buttermilk
1 large egg
Kosher salt
One whole chicken, about 4 pounds, cut into 10 pieces (see "How to Break Down a Chicken," page 363) or 3 1/2 pounds bone-in, skin-on breasts, legs, drumsticks, and/or wings
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 teaspoon baking powder
4 cups vegetable shortening or peanut oil
Recipes reprinted fromThe Food Labby Kenji Lopez-Alt. Copyright © 2015 by Kenji Lopez-Alt. With permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Co. Inc. All rights reserved.
This interview originally aired onHere & Now, a public radio show from NPR and WBUR in Boston.
