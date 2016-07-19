Republican Convention Day 2: Trump Children, GOP Leadership Take The Stage

After an unconventional and then emotional opening day, the 2016 Republican National Convention will turn to Republican leadership and Donald Trump's children as it makes the case to "Make America Work Again."

Earlier in the day, around 5 p.m. ET, state delegates will formally nominate Trump and Gov. Mike Pence.

Then, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who leads the roll call vote, will speak — as will other Republicans, some of whom have been slow to warm up to Trump. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will speak — he ran against Trump but later supported him and was reportedly considered as a vice presidential candidate. Former rival Ben Carson also has a slot.

Two of Trump's children, Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr., will take the stage. Tiffany Trump has not been a presence on the trail.

Also making an appearance — Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship. "Trump hosted the once-controversial mixed martial arts competitions" at one of his properties "when other venues shunned the sport," an RNC release said. Also, to make the case for Trump's business record, the head of Trump Winery will speak.

Here's the list of speakers — we will update when we get times:

Dana White, president, Ultimate Fighting Championship

Gov. Asa Hutchison, governor of Arkansas

Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas attorney general

Michael B. Mukasey, former attorney general

Andy Wist, businessman (Who is Andy Wist, you ask?)

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Chris Cox, executive director of NRA Institute for Legislative Action

Natalie Gulbis, professional golfer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Gov. Chris Christie, governor of New Jersey

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump

Kerry Woolard, general manager, Trump Winery

Donald Trump Jr., son of Donald Trump and EVP, The Trump Organization

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Dr. Ben Carson, neurosurgeon

Kimberlin Brown, actor

