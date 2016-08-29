Remembering Juan Gabriel With NPR's Felix Contreras, Adrian Florido And Eyder Peralta

As many have heard by now, Mexican music giant Juan Gabriel passed away on Sunday at age 66. Gabriel was one of Mexico's biggest superstars — a singer and songwriter who sold tens of millions of records and is adored by millions.

This afternoon, Alt-Latino's Felix Contreras, Code Switch's Adrian Florido and NPR correspondent Eyder Peralta will sit down to talk about Gabriel's influence: his music, his culture and the complicated relationship he had with his fans over the course of his career. You can watch their conversation here on Facebook Live at 3pm EST this afternoon.

Code Switch and Alt-Latino will continue coverage of Juan Gabriel this week with blog posts, podcast conversations, and more.

