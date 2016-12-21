Deadly Explosion Rips Through Fireworks Market Near Mexico City

Updated 5 a.m. ET, Dec. 21

An explosion Tuesday at a fireworks market about 45 miles outside Mexico City killed at least 31 people and injured at least 72, according to Mexican authorities. Another 48 people are reported to be missing.

A video of the blast that rocked the open-air San Pablito market on the northern outskirts of Mexico's capital city showed fireworks shooting in every direction and smoke billowing into the sky.

WATCH: Video shows moment a massive fireworks explosion hits a market near Mexico City https://t.co/A2rZjvPG2B pic.twitter.com/8KA2Xrvr4S — BNO News (@BNONews) December 20, 2016

Another video posted on social media showed people running away from the explosion.

Así se vivió la tragedia en #Tultepec. Así trataba la gente de escapar a la explosión de cohetes en #SanPablito. pic.twitter.com/7qWN42eqV6 — ALEJANDRO VILLALVAZO (@VILLALVAZO13) December 20, 2016

The Associated Press reported:

"Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. The smoking, burned-out shells of vehicles ringed the perimeter, and first responders and local residents wearing blue masks over their mouths combed through the rubble and ash. Firefighters hosed down still-smoldering hotspots."

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto tweeted: "My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and my wishes for a quick recovery for the injured."

This wasn't the first time the San Pablito Market, well-known for its fireworks vendors, has been leveled by explosions. The AP reported that a "fire engulfed the same market in 2005, touching off a chain of explosions that leveled hundreds of stalls just ahead of Mexico's Independence Day."

Then a year later, "a similar fire at the San Pablito Market also destroyed hundreds of stands," the news service wrote.

