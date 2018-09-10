© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

How Has Tropical Storm Florence Affected You?

By Amita Kelly
Published September 10, 2018 at 5:06 PM EDT
Bob Richling carries items from the home of Iris Darden as floodwater from the Little River starts to seep into her home Monday in Spring Lake, N.C.
Bob Richling carries items from the home of Iris Darden as floodwater from the Little River starts to seep into her home Monday in Spring Lake, N.C.

Updated Sept. 18

Thanks to Tropical Storm Florence, Eastern coastal residents continue to experience widespread flooding, closed roads and large-scale displacement.

NPR and our member stations covering the storm want to hear how it is affecting you.

Fill out the form below or at this link and someone may follow up. Your response may be used on air or online.

(For the latest news on the storm, visit ).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Amita Kelly
See stories by Amita Kelly