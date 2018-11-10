Sen. Warren Says She Has No Timeline For Deciding Whether To Run For President

At her Boston office, Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke about a number of subjects Thursday, including guns, Jeff Sessions’ forced resignation and 2020.

Warren said with Election Day barely behind us, it’s too early to say whether she’ll seek the presidency.

“It’s [been] less than 48 hours,” she said. “I said I would take a hard look, and I will.”

But she said she has no timeline for deciding.

Two days after she easily defeated her Republican challenger, Geoff Diehl, and won a second term in the Senate, she said it will be tough to be working with fewer Democrats. But she’s encouraged that her party won back the House.

“There are more women than ever who will be in Congress,” she said. “I saw a lot of people running on the idea that government should not just work for the rich and the powerful, that it ought to work for everyone else.”

Warren also expressed profound sorrow for the victims of the country’s latest mass shooting, in California, and hope that a Democratically controlled House might be able to pass meaningful gun control measures.

She also talked about the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. She says it’s clear that President Trump hopes to end or weaken the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“That investigation should be able to go forward without interference,” she said. “The person being investigated doesn’t get to shut down an investigation of himself. That’s not how it works in the United States.”

Warren says Congress must now pass a law to protect the investigation. Republican leaders have called such legislation unnecessary, but that was before the president asked his attorney general to step down.

