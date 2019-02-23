© 2021 Maine Public
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Sex In Fla.

WBUR
Published February 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM EST
Pictured: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, March 19, 2017. Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon is at right. Kraft flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump, who is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Pictured: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, disembarks Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, March 19, 2017. Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon is at right. Kraft flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump, who is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Police in Jupiter, Florida, are charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution.

Police say the 77-year-old billionaire is connected to a wide-ranging prostitution investigation involving multiple massage parlors.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr at a press conference earlier today said he was “equally stunned as everybody else.”

A spokesperson for Kraft said he categorically denies the charges.

You can view the police affidavit here.

Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society reporter. She tweets @shiraspringer.

