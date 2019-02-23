Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Sex In Fla.

Police in Jupiter, Florida, are charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution.

Police say the 77-year-old billionaire is connected to a wide-ranging prostitution investigation involving multiple massage parlors.

Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr at a press conference earlier today said he was “equally stunned as everybody else.”

A spokesperson for Kraft said he categorically denies the charges.

You can view the police affidavit here.

Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society reporter. She tweets @shiraspringer.

