Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Sex In Fla.
Police in Jupiter, Florida, are charging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution.
Police say the 77-year-old billionaire is connected to a wide-ranging prostitution investigation involving multiple massage parlors.
Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr at a press conference earlier today said he was “equally stunned as everybody else.”
A spokesperson for Kraft said he categorically denies the charges.
You can view the police affidavit here.
Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society reporter. She tweets @shiraspringer.
