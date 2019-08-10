McConnell Will Open Discussion Of Gun Legislation, But Won't Call Senate Back From Recess

Some Republicans have started to back stricter gun regulations after two deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the president called him about the issue, and that he’d open the subject up for discussion on the Senate floor. McConnell still has declined to call the Senate back from their recess to take up the gun legislation.

NPR political reporter Tim Mak (@timkmak) discusses the latest from Capitol Hill with host Tonya Mosley.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

