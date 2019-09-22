© 2021 Maine Public
The Patriots Release Antonio Brown After New Sexual Assault Allegations

WBUR
Published September 21, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown during practice in Foxborough. (Steven Senne/AP)
After standing by the player for a week and a half, the New England Patriots cut wide receiver Antonio Brown Friday afternoon.

A day after the Patriots signed the star receiver, a woman who had worked for him as a trainer accused Brown of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit.

Since then, another allegation has surfaced, and the Patriots say it’s best to move in a different direction.

WBUR Weekend Edition’s John Carpillio spoke with ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss to talk about what this means for Brown and the Patriots moving forward.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.