The Patriots Release Antonio Brown After New Sexual Assault Allegations

After standing by the player for a week and a half, the New England Patriots cut wide receiver Antonio Brown Friday afternoon.

A day after the Patriots signed the star receiver, a woman who had worked for him as a trainer accused Brown of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit.

Since then, another allegation has surfaced, and the Patriots say it’s best to move in a different direction.

WBUR Weekend Edition’s John Carpillio spoke with ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss to talk about what this means for Brown and the Patriots moving forward.

