© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Bigger Supreme Court? No More Electoral College? See What 2020 Democrats Would Do

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Lexie SchapitlElena Burnett
Published October 10, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Editor's Note on April 8, 2020: With the Democratic primary now down to one candidate, we're no longer updating the below graphic. But you can still see the stances of all candidates — past and present — below.

Aside from having proposals for programs they would like to implement, Democratic presidential candidates have proposals for how they would like government to function.

The primary campaign has brought forth proposals to change all three branches of government, potentially impacting how laws are passed, the size and function of the Supreme Court, and how presidents are elected.

Below, we summarize how the 2020 Democratic contenders want to change U.S. governance in these three areas.

Loading...

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Lexie Schapitl
See stories by Lexie Schapitl
Elena Burnett