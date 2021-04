New research surveys available data to find what makes people happy around the world, and what life events tend to have the biggest impact on overall happiness. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic.

Click here for the OECD Better Life Index.

