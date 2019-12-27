© 2021 Maine Public
Social Media Buzz: 'Home Alone 2' Edits, 'Cats' Haters

Published December 27, 2019 at 1:11 PM EST

Justin Trudeau is trending on social media after President Trump tweeted about broadcasters in Canada editing his cameo out of the movie “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.”

And another film is still uniting the internet over bad reviews — what are people saying about “Cats?”

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson and Peter O’Dowd speak with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

