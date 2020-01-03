Resolve To Watch More (And Better) TV Shows In 2020? Here Are Our Top Picks

The new year dawns with more great TV shows.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) discusses a few of his top picks: Apple TV+’s “Little America,” a show that dramatizes real-life immigrant stories, and HBO’s “The Outsider,” a murder mystery based on a Stephen King novel that features Jason Bateman as star and director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.