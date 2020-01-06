GOP Congressman: Would Have Been 'Irresponsible To Not Take Action' Against Soleimani

Iranians chanted “death to America” on Monday on the streets of the country’s capital city Tehran, where a funeral was held for Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a U.S. strike on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speak with Rep. Michael Waltz (@RepMichaelWaltz), the Republican representing Florida’s 6th congressional district and a member of the House Armed Services Committee. He is a former Green Beret and served in Afghanistan.

Waltz says he would have found it “irresponsible to not take action” against Soleimani because of the general’s actions in the region.

