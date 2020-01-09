© 2021 Maine Public
A Mother's View: Watching The U.S.-Iran Crisis With A Son In Iranian Prison

Published January 9, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST
Joanne and Michael White (Courtesy)
Joanne and Michael White (Courtesy)

Joanne White has been anxiously watching the escalating crisis in Iran, wondering what it means for her son. She’s the mother of Michael White, a navy veteran from Imperial Beach, California.

Michael was in Iran in July 2018 visiting a woman. He had been there before, but during this visit, he was arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of insulting the country’s leader and posting a private photo online.

There are questions on whether the charges are politically motivated, and what happens next. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Michael White’s mother, Joanne White.

