Maine is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The statewide 7-day case average continues to trend downward. At the beginning of the month, on June 1, the 7-day case average was 98. Today, that number is 24.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,976, according to the Maine CDC.

No additional deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 858.