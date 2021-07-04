On July 4, Maine's Weekly Average Of Daily Coronavirus Cases Finally Returns Below 20

Maine reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Independence Day, which brings the weekly average of new daily infections to 19.

It's the first time that metric has dropped below 20 in more than 10 months, since the middle of last August.

No new deaths from the virus have been reported since Friday.

Twenty-five Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, including 16 in critical care and eight on ventilators.

About 59% of the state's population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC website.

But the portion is actually higher, since the state's count doesn't include some Maine residents who have been vaccinated in federal sites and in other states.

Starting after this weekend, the Maine CDC has announced that it will no longer routinely post new coronavirus case counts on Sundays, Mondays or holidays, as agency staff will now just do case investigations and contact tracing on weekdays.

The state also recently lifted its state of emergency for COVID-19.