Maine Reports 360 New Coronavirus Infections Since Late Last Week

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published August 10, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT
Capt. Trent Quinby wears a mask as he pilots the Isle Au Haut mailboat out of the harbor in Stonington, Maine, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The boat, which has the room for dozens of passengers, is restricting it's capacity to just 6 to comply with social distancing guidelines on trips to the island 6 miles off the Maine coast.

Maine is reporting another 360 cases of the coronavirus that have been discovered since the end of last week.

Most of those new infections were first detected between last Friday and Monday. There's a lag because the Maine CDC no longer routinely investigates cases over the weekend.

The state's seven-day average of new infections has been hovering around 140 for the last few days.

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

Forty-seven people were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday. Twenty-three were in critical care and nine were on ventilators.

That comes as Maine has just passed the milestone of 80% of adults getting at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

