Maine Reports 360 New Coronavirus Infections Since Late Last Week

Maine is reporting another 360 cases of the coronavirus that have been discovered since the end of last week.

Most of those new infections were first detected between last Friday and Monday. There's a lag because the Maine CDC no longer routinely investigates cases over the weekend.

The state's seven-day average of new infections has been hovering around 140 for the last few days.

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

Forty-seven people were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday. Twenty-three were in critical care and nine were on ventilators.

That comes as Maine has just passed the milestone of 80% of adults getting at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.