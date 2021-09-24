King Again Urges Biden To Open Northern Border To Vaccinated Canadians Traveling By Car

Senator Angus King is again urging President Joe Biden to re-open the U.S. border to fully vaccinated Canadians crossing by car, in light of a plan to allow travelers to arrive by air.

It's not yet clear when vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the border into Maine by vehicle. Non-essential travel has been curtailed since March of 2020, with a border opening date pushed back to at least October 21.

This week, the Biden administration announced a plan to allow fully vaccinated people from foreign countries to arrive by air, starting in November.

In a letter Friday, King describes the logistical challenges, and economic difficulties posed for border businesses, if Canadians are also be required to fly in to the U.S., rather than motor a few miles across the border.

Vaccinated Americans have been able to travel to Canada by car since August.

