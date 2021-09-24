© 2021 Maine Public
King Again Urges Biden To Open Northern Border To Vaccinated Canadians Traveling By Car

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published September 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
Casino Referendum Tribe
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2006 file photo, motorists from St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, wait to go through US Customs at Calais, Maine, at the nation's seventh-busiest crossing on the Canadian border.

Senator Angus King is again urging President Joe Biden to re-open the U.S. border to fully vaccinated Canadians crossing by car, in light of a plan to allow travelers to arrive by air.

It's not yet clear when vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross the border into Maine by vehicle. Non-essential travel has been curtailed since March of 2020, with a border opening date pushed back to at least October 21.

This week, the Biden administration announced a plan to allow fully vaccinated people from foreign countries to arrive by air, starting in November.

In a letter Friday, King describes the logistical challenges, and economic difficulties posed for border businesses, if Canadians are also be required to fly in to the U.S., rather than motor a few miles across the border.

Vaccinated Americans have been able to travel to Canada by car since August.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
