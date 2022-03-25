No new COVID deaths reported in Maine on Friday, as hospitalizations climb slightly

There's been a small uptick in Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 since Thursday.

The Maine CDC says that 93 people are receiving inpatient care for the disease on Friday, up four from the day before.

The number of patients in critical care remains unchanged, at 19, and the number on ventilators has fallen by one, to five.

The Maine CDC is reporting no additional deaths from the coronavirus. It says that 238 new cases have been identified through laboratory testing.