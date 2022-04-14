Maine reports 356 new COVID cases on Thursday, as BA.2 variant drives uptick

The Maine CDC says 100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, up six from yesterday. Nineteen patients are in critical care and four are on ventilators.

The agency is reporting 356 new coronavirus infections and no additional deaths.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said on Twitter this week that the more contagious BA.2 variant has driven an uptick in transmission, but that hospitalizations are not growing at a similar rate.

