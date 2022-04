The number of people hospitalized with COVID in Maine jumped to 130 on Monday, up from 116 on Sunday.

That number had mostly been hovering in the 90s for the last month.

According to the Maine CDC, the number of people in critical care and on ventilators each increased by one on Monday, at 25 and 3 respectively.

A week ago, there were 16 people in the ICU. The number on ventilators has held relatively steady in recent weeks.