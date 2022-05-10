© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northampton concert to promote peace canceled after concerning text message and a burst heating pipe

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published May 10, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
Cellist Karim Wasfi speaking to people outside the First Churches of Northampton. Massachusetts after a concert was cancelled Saturday night.
1 of 2  — IMG_7456.jpg
Cellist Karim Wasfi speaking to people outside the First Churches of Northampton. Massachusetts after a concert was cancelled Saturday night.
Nancy Eve Cohen
Karim Wasfi, known as the 'cellist of Baghdad' spoke to people outside the First Churches of Northampton, Massachusetts, after a poetry and cello performance was cancelled.
2 of 2  — IMG_7454.jpg
Karim Wasfi, known as the 'cellist of Baghdad' spoke to people outside the First Churches of Northampton, Massachusetts, after a poetry and cello performance was cancelled.
Nancy Eve Cohen

When concertgoers arrived at a a church in Northampton, Massachusetts, Saturday they found the doors locked and the concert canceled — in part because one of the performers had received a potentially threatening text.

Western Massachusetts poet and painter Jehann El-Bisi and Karim Wasfi, known as the "cellist of Baghdad," had planned to present music and poetry as a "celebration" of the "yearning for peace." It was part of Wasfi's "people-to-people cultural arts exchange between the US and Iraq," according to a press advisory.

But a few days before the concert, El-Bisi received a text that — at first, she just found confusing.

"I reported it to an organizer [of the event] who felt that it was serious enough to report to the police, which I did," El-Bisi said.

NEPM has been unable to confirm the content of the text for publication.

The First Churches of Northampton had rented out space for the concert. Pastor Sarah Buteux wrote in an email that after discovering a burst heating pipe Saturday afternoon and because "the organizers were having misgivings about going ahead," the event was called off.

Wasfi decided to hold an impromptu concert in Thornes Market, across the street.

Wasfi is known for playing cello in a neighborhood that had been bombed in Baghdad in 2015. He is also the conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra in Iraq.

Northampton police did not respond to a request for information.

Updated: May 10, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen