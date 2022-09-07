© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The broadcast frequency for Maine Public Classical - WBQF in Fryeburg has changed to 91.7...learn more.

No campaign planned, but Deval Patrick not ruling out another White House bid

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published September 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Deval Patrick speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Elizabeth Freeman in Sheffield, Massachusetts, on August 21, 2022.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM
Deval Patrick speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Elizabeth Freeman in Sheffield, Massachusetts, on August 21, 2022.

Berkshire county resident and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is not closing the door on a presidential run in 2024 if President Biden doesn't seek re-election.

Patrick's candidacy for president in 2020 lasted only about three months. He dropped out after receiving less than 1% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary. Patrick got in the race late because his wife, Diane Patrick, had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a recent interview, Patrick said if he were to run again he "wouldn't make the mistake I made the last time."

"I'd either get in, in time, or not get in at all," he said. "I'm not hinting at anything. I'm not planning or making plans to make plans. Nothing like that. I'm just watching and hoping and trying to be a good citizen and a good cheerleader."

Patrick said Biden and his team are doing great stuff. And he wants to help the current government and candidates who are running in the midterms. He said there are lots of ways to serve.

"You don't have to be in the scrum to help," he said.

Patrick started a new job this year at the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard's Kennedy School, while continuing to work with the investment firm Bain Capital.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Previously she served as the editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub, a collaborative of public radio stations. Earlier in her career she was the Midwest editor for NPR in Washington, D.C. Before working in radio, she recorded sound as part of a camera crew for network television news, with assignments in Russia, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and in Sarajevo during the war in 1992.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen