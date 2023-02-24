Police investigate apparent double homicide of two young men in Poland

Maine State Police are investigating the double homicide of two young men, including a 16-year-old boy from Lewiston.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department was asked to conduct a welfare check at a home on Tripp Lake in Poland on Tuesday morning.

That's when the bodies of the two victims were discovered inside the residence. They have been identified as 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield, Massachusetts and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston, no relation to each other.

No further details are being released but police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.

