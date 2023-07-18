How residents feel about a proposal to house asylum seekers at Unity Environmental University

The fate of a proposal to house up to 600 asylum seekers at the campus of Unity Environmental University remains uncertain, but the idea has already stirred up strong feelings in the small Waldo County town. While some residents say they’ve already made up their minds either for or against, others say they're still waiting for more information.

It’s a hot, muggy morning, and a steady stream of customers are coming in and out of the Depot Country Store and gas station in Unity.

Most say they’ve heard of the proposal put forward last month by the Greater Portland Council of Governments to use the college campus as transitional housing for asylum seekers.

While filling up his truck, Russell Littlefield says he's opposed to the idea.

"Whole bunch of people that just, you know, moving up here and living in a college for free and just, you know, roaming our towns is a little concerning," he says.

Littlefield says he'd rather see the school focus on attracting students.

Ron Valles, a local contractor, says he’d like to see more funding put toward services for the elderly before supporting asylum seekers.

"We're supporting them from other countries. Let's support our people that are here. I mean, we've got to take care of our own before we worry about taking care of someone else," he says.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Cars pass through Unity recently.

Across the street, Nancy Rosalie is tending to garden in front of a flower shop. She says she supports using the campus as transitional housing for new immigrants, especially if it’s paired with educational programs.

"They could live with their families and learn either new trades or be recertified and whatever it was that they were doing in their home country before they had to come here," she says.

The Greater Portland Council of Government says the proposal would cost around $9.5 million per year, including a lease, meals, utilities, legal aid and other services.

Where that money would come from is not yet clear.

Scott Thistle, a spokesperson for MaineHousing, said in an email that the agency “does not have a readily available funding source for this proposal.”

Meanwhile, university president Dr. Melik Peter Khoury said in a statement the school is still waiting to see a "comprehensive plan between the institution, the town, the state, county agencies, and advocacy groups, as well as adequate funding."

Sitting on her porch, Penny Picard Sampson says she's also waiting for more information before offering an opinion on how this proposal could affect the town.

"Let's wait and see what actually happens before we worry too much about it," she says.

Sampson, who grew up in Unity, is a columnist for the Republican Journal and a former select board member.

And she says the fear that some residents have expressed about the possibility of asylum seekers living on campus reminds her of a similar reaction that played out nearly 60 years ago, when the first college students arrived in town.

Ari Snider / Maine Public Unity Environmental University recently.

"People wouldn't let their small children be outside unattended because they were worried about students at the college, many of whom were avoiding going to Vietnam. So the more things change, the more they stay the same," Sampson says.

The town’s three current select board members did not respond to phone calls and emails. Reached in person at his family’s auto repair shop on Friday, select board member Tony Avila declined to be interviewed.

At the gas station, Tom Miner says he hadn’t heard of the proposal, and is concerned it could strain town services.

But, he says, an infusion of new residents could be an economic and cultural boon to the town.

"So yeah, if they wanted to, you know, come and be part of the community, I think that the community could benefit from them hugely," he says.

If a plan does end up moving forward at some point, he says, he’d like to see it put to a town vote first.