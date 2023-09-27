© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The U.S. government files an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

By Michel Martin,
Alina Selyukh
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT

In a monopoly lawsuit, the Federal Trade Commission and 17 states accuse Amazon of suffocating rivals and raising costs for both sellers and shoppers.

