How many loons are in Maine? This annual count keeps track

For one day each summer, over the course of just 30 minutes, thousands of volunteers head out on lakes across Maine to count one of our state's most iconic animals: the common loon. For the Bessey family, the loon count has been a family tradition for four generations.

Citizen scientists like the Bessey family help the Maine Audubon to track conservation efforts - and it looks like they're paying off. Since the count started in 1983, loon populations in Maine have been on the rise.

Join the Bessey family on the water and experience this year's loon count up close in our latest Borealis video!

Learn more about the Maine Audubon and their work here!

