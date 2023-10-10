Watch rescued baby seals get released back into the Gulf of Maine

Every Spring, the facilities at Marine Mammals of Maine (MMoME) welcome dozens of rescued baby seals. The staff and volunteers know that not every baby seal will make it back into the wild, but that doesn't stop the team from giving each pup careful and compassionate care.

Founded by Lynda Doughty in 2011, MoMME feeds, cleans and attends to the seals all day and sometimes throughout the night. To do this work takes a lot of dedication, but for those involved, the effort is well worth it when they get to see the baby seals return to the wild.

In this Borealis video, take a closer look at MMoME's work and learn about the efforts that have been taken to conserve the seal population in Maine.

Learn more about MMoME and their work here.

Borealis is made possible by the generous support of our Production Sponsors, The Nature Conservancy in Maine and Poland Spring.

And by our Broadcast Sponsors, Evergreen Home Performance, Conservation Law Foundation, and the Maine Office of Tourism.

Production credits:

Written, reported and produced by: Aislinn Sarnacki Videography by: Brian Bechard, Esta Pratt-Kielley, and Matthew Meuniere

Graphics Courtesy: Rebecca Conley Script editing by: Jennifer Rooks Additional photos and video: Marine Mammals of Maine Archival photos courtesy: Penobscot Marine Museum

