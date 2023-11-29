How Moosehead became a mountain biking destination

Maine has turned into a mountain biking destination, and the Moosehead Lake region is no exception. Progress has already been made on dozens of miles of trails in the Greenville area, and with more on the way, there's no doubt that the mountain biking scene will continue to grow.

Watch this latest Borealis video to learn how these trails are built sustainability, what phases are next, and how this intentional growth will positively impact the mountain biking community.

Learn more about the Moosehead Outdoor Alliance and their work here.

